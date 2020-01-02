|
Peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 in his 89th year. Cherished husband of Katherine (nee Rome). Loving father of Kathleen (Mark Henning) and Paul Secen (Susan). Dear grandfather of Karl, Leanne, Matthew, Natalie and Laura. Loving brother of Josephine Gojmerac. Walter is predeceased by his son Karl, his sister Wilma Morog and his parents Ivan and Dragica Secen. The family will receive friends at the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland, on Friday, January 3rd from 6 - 8 p.m. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com