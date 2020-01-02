Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter SECEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter William SECEN

Add a Memory
Peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 in his 89th year. Cherished husband of Katherine (nee Rome). Loving father of Kathleen (Mark Henning) and Paul Secen (Susan). Dear grandfather of Karl, Leanne, Matthew, Natalie and Laura. Loving brother of Josephine Gojmerac. Walter is predeceased by his son Karl, his sister Wilma Morog and his parents Ivan and Dragica Secen. The family will receive friends at the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland, on Friday, January 3rd from 6 - 8 p.m. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -