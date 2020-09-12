1/2
Wanda Helen (Marczewski) NIKKEL
Peacefully, passed away with her daughter at her side at NHS-St. Catharines Site, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 79 years of age. Beloved mother of Terrena Nikkel and treasured Babci of Alanna Rusk. Dear sister of Lottie Cardullias and Chester Marczewski. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Anna Marczewski and siblings Natalie Barron, Chris and Mitch Marczewski. In honouring Wanda's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to your local food bank would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
