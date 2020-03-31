Home

More Obituaries for Ward STORM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ward Roland "Buck" STORM

Ward Roland "Buck" STORM Obituary
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our brother and uncle, in his 82nd year, He is predeceased by his parents George and Isabella Storm, his brothers George, Wilfred, Bruce and Albert and by his sister Isabel. He will be sadly missed by brother John and Larry and sisters Helen, Florence, Margaret, Jean and Lynn. He will be missed by nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. He was a hardworking man, he loved working with his hands and he loved to talk to people over coffee. He worked at RE Law for 28 years and in the lawn business for years. Williams Funeral Services has been entrusted with the arrangement and a private family service will be held.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020
