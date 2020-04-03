|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Warren on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:10AM in his 46th year. Beloved husband of Christine Ehgoetz (Cecchini). Loving father of Trinity, Rowan, and Willow. Survived by his parents Dorothy (Fisher) and Bruce, and Father in-Law John Tourigny, and predeceased by his mother in-law, Charmaine Tourigny (Cecchini). Warren will be sadly missed by his brother, Will, nieces/nephews Ozzy, Jade, Tristan, Nathan, Aria, and many others across the province. Warren was a Sous Chef at Fallsview Casino Resorts, and a Chef Professor at Niagara College. He was member of Pinecrest Revolver and Gun club, and an active outdoorsman. Cremation has taken place. A public visitation and a private family gathering will be held at Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699) at a later time. Memorial condolences can be made to McMaster Children's Hospital or Walker Family Cancer Centre. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020