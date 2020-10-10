Warren JACKSON

Passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, Son Bradley (Lacey), daughter Valerie (Michael) and Grandson Wesley, Step-son Mark (Emma), Sister Dee and Brother Scott, best friends Maryann, Geoff (Jakki), Doug (Paula). Warren was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and making people laugh. He was well known in the racing community and will be missed by many. A "Special" thank you to the Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand, and Brant Local Health Integration (LHIN) organization for their care, kindness, and support. The Palliative Team was remarkable. You not only took care of Warren you took care of us as well. Thank you to the caring wonderful nurse Nora who made Warren feel safe and peaceful during his difficult time. Warren was employed at Peter's Construction Group and we would like to thank them for their support to our family. Warren's last wish was be cremated and no funeral. He wanted us to crack open a "Busch" in his memory and celebrate his life. We loved you Warren and will deeply miss you for the remainder of our lives. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca