VAN NATTER, Wayne Arthur - Passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Zimmerman). Loving father of William Van Natter, Kenneth Van Natter and Dawn LeBlanc (Steve). He will be lovingly remembered by his 4 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. Survived by his sister-in-law Paulien Van Natter and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Mildred (nee Robins), sisters Shirley Crevier (Roy) and Patricia Van Natter and brothers James Van Natter and Arnold Van Natter. Wayne had retired after many years at Empire Transportation. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 424 Feeder Road, Wainfleet. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society
, Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.