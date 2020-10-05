Formerly of Welland, Wayne slipped away peacefully at True Davidson Acres, Toronto, on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the age of 67 after a lengthy battle with brain disease. Beloved brother of Linda Van Alstine (Robert), Sandra Terreberry, and Rosemarie Despins (Robert deceased). Predeceased by his parents Mavis and Clair Terreberry and sister Lorna Schiltz (Kenneth). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Wayne was a kind and gentle soul who loved music, the arts and long walks. He travelled the world and was particularly proud of walking the Great Wall of China, seeing the Terracotta Warriors and visiting Machu Picchu. As per Wayne's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family interment at a later date. A special thank you to Thorne White who provided companionship to Wayne through 8 years of his illness and to his niece Deb for her loving care and management of all Wayne's needs. What would we have done without you? Cremation entrusted to Affordable Burials Cremation Inc., Industrial Street, Toronto.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store