Wayne December 31 1934 - March 29 2020 Morris

Wayne December 31 1934 - March 29 2020 Morris Obituary
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Wayne Gordon Morris. Wayne was devoted to his wife, Pat through 65 and a half years of marriage. Wayne was a loving father to daughters Denise (Willy) and Darlene (late Dave) (Glen) and his son David. Opa/grandpa loved his grandchildren unconditionally. They are Ashley, Matthew, Bronson (Jackie) and their mother Kim, Julie, Jennifer (Dan), Joshua (Candice), Katelyn (Eric). He was affectionately referred to as "Crazy Opa" to Connor, Kyle, Cooper, Tanner, Grayson, Denver, Sawyer and her mother Shelby, Ellie and Jeremiah. Wayne was pre-deceased by his parents Gordon and Ina Morris. He is survived by his twin brother Warren (Kendra), sister Marlene Gearing and Art Gearing. In-laws Ron and Phylis Woodcock, Marion Woodcock, and Liz and Walt Baum. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Besides Pat, Wayne also loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Wayne enjoyed playing cribbage and poker. If you played poker against him, he had no problem taking your money. Wayne loved to dance and could dance the night away, as long as his dance partner was his girl Patty! Special thanks to Dr. Candice Buetow, his nurses and all the first responders who came to his aid. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pray for your good health. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Wayne's Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. "The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother" On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020
