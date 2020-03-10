|
|
At the St. Catharines General Hospital, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of Carol (Johnson) and dear father of Melissa (Brett) Leech and their children, Logan, Braden, Graycen, Shelby and Savanah; Michelle (Steve) Heacock and their children Madison and Haley. Brother of Stewart (Claudette) Howard. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth & Emelia Howard. Wayne was the owner of All-Source Heat Treating Inc. Cremation. A memorial service will be held at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00p.m. Visitation will begin at 12noon. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020