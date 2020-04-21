|
Suddenly passed away at the age of 73 on April 17, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother Edith, his brother Angelo (Sonny) and sister Phylis (Honeygirl). He is survived by his daughter Misty (St. Catharines), son Joseph and daughter-in-law Jennifer (Tonawanda, NY) and his beloved granddaughter Alanna (St. Catharines). Also many family members and close friends across Canada and the United States. Zeke was a proud resident of Niagara Falls his entire life. He couldn't go anywhere without seeing a familiar face and will be greatly missed by many. Memorial service details to come at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020