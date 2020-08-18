1/1
Wayne "Kid" KONKLE
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wayne Konkle at his home on August 16, 2020 in his 77th year. Loving husband of Violet Marie for 28 years. Survived by his children Kim and Deb and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Doug, Denis, and Glenn. Much loved stepdad to Charlene (Don) and Judith (Mike) Ogden. Predeceased by his parents Ronald and Violet Esther. Wayne was a devoted fan to the Toronto Maple Leafs and NASCAR. He loved camping, hiking, fossil collecting and shopping. He will be deeply missed by his chosen son Jimmy, his pally Jodi, and his best friends Tom and Doley Davidson. The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Tharmaballa, Dr. Conen, Martha McKelvey, Sally Berg, and his nurses Alex, Andrea, Sharlene, and Marik for their care and compassion. At Wayne's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment to take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699). Donations in Wayne's memory may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society or the Wolf Sanctuary in Haliburton, Ontario. Share your memories and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 18, 2020.
