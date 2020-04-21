Home

Wayne "Turk" MARTIN

Wayne "Turk" MARTIN Obituary
Turk said "sayonara" while peacefully surrounded by his family, at his home on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of the late Iris Martin (2014). Dearly loved father of Jason (Tara) Marton and Calista Hagarty (Brad). Cherished grandfather of Chloe and Abigail. Dear brother of Donna and Gina. Predeceased by his brother Gino. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020
