(Sept 29, 1946 - Aug 28, 2020) "Mr Fix-It" wasn't able to fix his final challenge of life. Lung cancer claimed his life, but not his spirit on August 28,2020. Known to his friends as "Cowboy". His old country and rock songs will be missed at Sharky's and TJ's. He is survived by fiancé, June Knapp. Cremation, no service.



