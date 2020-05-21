Peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Micheline (nee Blouin) for 47 years. Loving father of Charlene (Casey) Sharpe and Robert (Jessica). Dear grandfather of Candace, Kendra and Lucy. Brother of Connie (Peter), Debbie (Lorie) and Robert. Predeceased by parents Robert and Mildred and brother Ross. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Wayne worked at Resolute Paper for 32 years before retiring in 2009. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday, May 22nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Physical distancing measures and 10 person maximum in the funeral home at one time. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Canadian Cancer Society or Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 21, 2020.