Surrounded by his family in their home overlooking Martindale Pond, Wayne Stanley Bushnell "Bushee" passed away peacefully on April 4th, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 73. Survived by his wife, Dorothy (Schofield) children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Bob, (Jude, Aiden), Rachelle (Sean, Briar, Miya), Tina (Kaleb, Christian), Becky (Rick, Ricky, Katelyn, Joseph, Ryan, David), nieces and nephews and his brother Raymond (Hazel) and his furry pal Bella. As a strong, honest, humble and hard working man, Wayne's life is best defined by his passions for family, music, and anything with wheels including his Harley. After growing up in Picton, Ontario, Wayne worked for Peninsula Ready-Mix in Beamsville for 41 years before retiring and enjoying long road trips to Florida and Nova Scotia to visit family. Special thanks to Dr. Sedra and the medical support team, who made his final journey a smooth ride. A celebration of life will be planned after the current social distancing challenge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ride for Dad in Niagara or your local Humane Society as these causes were dear to his heart. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020