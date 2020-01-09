|
We are sad to announce the passing of Wayne Thomas Garland on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Predeceased by his parents Glenice and Edward and brother Gary. He is survived by his wife Kathy, children Michael (Lori) and Ally (Dave), grandchildren Teegan, Ben and Jamie and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive their friends at the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Monday, January 13, 2020 after 12 noon. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the Cudney Chapel at 1 p.m. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com