Of Port Colborne passed away suddenly in Largo, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the age 83. Loving husband and best friend of Ida Grant, loving father of Debbie Holmes, Richard Grant, Nancy Thompson (the late Ron Thompson), Laura Heaslip (Scott), Joe Sammons (Shasika), loving grandfather of Shannon Holmes (Dan), Jamie Holmes, Jason Grant, Troy Soper, Casey Holmes, Rory Soper (Ashley), Richard Grant, Johnathon Grant (Jocelyn), Mason Heaslip, Logan and Aliyah Sammons and 7 great grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers Glen Grant and Barrie Grant (Lynn), sister-in-law Josephine Gasparri. He was predeceased by his infant daughter Cheryl Gladys Grant, his parents Mollie and Allan Grant, stepson Mike Sammons, step-grandson Bradley Heaslip. Wendell retired from the St. Lawrence Seaway in 1994 at the age of 55. Windy and Ida spent 36 winters at Vacation Village in Largo, Florida where they cherished many memories and friendships. Windy loved to golf, play shuffleboard, pool, poker and travelling. He will be missed by many. He was a friend of Bill W for 39 years. Cremation has taken place. The Grant family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Davidson Chapel on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Brian Lofthouse officiating. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Therese of Lisieux Church, the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online guest register, condolences and live webcast are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020