78, died peacefully Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 in Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa. Born in Lunenberg, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Lorimer and Vera Palmer. Wendell was an avid animal lover, interested in the preservation of rare breeds and nature. An educator for most of his life, he retired from teaching high-school biology in 1998 and continued with his work in animal husbandry and the preservation of rare breed livestock on his farm, imparting his knowledge of animals to anyone that would listen until his last days. From beekeeping, breeding dogs, sheep, horses, donkeys, chickens, chinchillas, rabbits, ducks, goats, pigs and cows, perhaps the bees were the only ones he didn't try to breed a better version of. He is survived by his wife Joan and his two sons, Steven (Jennifer), Toronto; Scott (Susan), Stouffville; three granddaughters, Callie, Kira, and Elizabeth; brothers Sherman (Valerie), Lunenberg, NS; Victor (Trish), Minto, ON; Ted, Morristown, NS; and sister Connie (George Connors), Dartmouth, NS; Due to the restrictions surrounding Covid 19, a family service will be held at MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, on Monday November 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Friends may view the service live, online through the funeral home FACEBOOK page. The live feed will appear at service time. Donations in Wendell's memory can be made to the Kidney Foundation and Heritage Livestock Canada. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca