1/1
Wendell Keith PALMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
78, died peacefully Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 in Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa. Born in Lunenberg, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Lorimer and Vera Palmer. Wendell was an avid animal lover, interested in the preservation of rare breeds and nature. An educator for most of his life, he retired from teaching high-school biology in 1998 and continued with his work in animal husbandry and the preservation of rare breed livestock on his farm, imparting his knowledge of animals to anyone that would listen until his last days. From beekeeping, breeding dogs, sheep, horses, donkeys, chickens, chinchillas, rabbits, ducks, goats, pigs and cows, perhaps the bees were the only ones he didn't try to breed a better version of. He is survived by his wife Joan and his two sons, Steven (Jennifer), Toronto; Scott (Susan), Stouffville; three granddaughters, Callie, Kira, and Elizabeth; brothers Sherman (Valerie), Lunenberg, NS; Victor (Trish), Minto, ON; Ted, Morristown, NS; and sister Connie (George Connors), Dartmouth, NS; Due to the restrictions surrounding Covid 19, a family service will be held at MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, on Monday November 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Friends may view the service live, online through the funeral home FACEBOOK page. The live feed will appear at service time. Donations in Wendell's memory can be made to the Kidney Foundation and Heritage Livestock Canada. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved