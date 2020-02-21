|
|
On the evening of February 18, 2020, Werner Hahn passed away at Heidehof Home for the Aged after suffering a stroke earlier in the day. In his 95 years, he touched many people with his kindness and faith and will be missed. He was a veteran of WWII and a POW, which brought him to a deep faith in God and compassion for the confined. In 2005 he received the Community Service Award from Correctional Services Ontario for more than a decade of volunteer service to the prison ministry at the Niagara Detention Centre. His other volunteer services were also recognized by organizations including the City of St. Catharines and Province of Ontario. He was known to be one of the most generous people you could ever meet. He lived the last eleven years of his life at Heidehof where he helped with church services and provided leadership at weekly bible studies. Prior to retirement he worked as a tool and die sinker for Hayes Dayna and General Motors where he was recognized as a master craftsman and innovator. He was a loving husband to Marianne Hahn, nee Walther, for 56 years until she passed in 2007. He is survived by daughter Maria Triebe (Bernd), son Michael (Christine). Grandchildren; Carolyn Eich (Hans), Monica Vrolyk (Arthur), Aaron Hahn (Rebecca Roadnight), Christopher Triebe (Sarah), Rachel Hahn (Bjorn Nordstrand). Great-grandchildren; Isaac, Alysaah, Benjamin, Aidan, Annalise, Henry, Capri, Venice, Alea and Lilianna. He is also survived by his sister Magdalene Popp, brother Johannes and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is at Heidehoff Home for the Aged, 600 Lake St., St. Catharines on Tuesday, February 25th at 10 a.m. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. and a light lunch will be provided at 12 noon. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery at 2 p.m. Werner Hahn supported many charities, so in lieu of flowers, you may donate something in his memory to the . Memories and expressions may be left at Tallman Funeral Homes at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020