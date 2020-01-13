|
It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the death of Werner Karl Laumann on January 10, 2020. Werner passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in his 84th year. He is survived by his loving wife Elke, brother of Helmut (Laura) Laumann, Edda (late Karl Heinz) Schoenmann, Rolf (Alicia) Laumann, Brother-in-law to Egon (Puang) Stapelfeldt. He was beloved father to Monika (John) Semenchuk, Heike (Gino) Mazzarella, Michael (Monica Klein) Laumann & Peter Laumann. He was beloved Opa to Chris, Niko, Jakob, and Mackensie Semenchuk; Annika, Karoline & Michael Mazzarella, and Kayla Laumann. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Germany. Werner was a competitive card player. He enjoyed sports, both watching and playing, especially soccer, which he played semi-pro with Hamburg SV, prior to immigrating to Canada in 1956. He was a Club Heidelberg member for 56 years. Werner loved dogs and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the beach, hiking and camping. He was a professional cabinet maker, and sole proprietor of Laumann Carpentry, Remodeling & Finishing Work for 35 years. Werner always modeled quality workmanship in everything he did. His family meant everything to him. The family would like to thank the nurses at NHS and especially PSW Sam. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Rankin Cancer Run would be appreciated by the family. Visitation and memorial service will be held at George Darte Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 14th from 2-4 and 6-8, memorial service on Wednesday January 15th at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 13, 2020