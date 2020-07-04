1/
Wesley John Hutton "Wes" SCHARFF
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wesley John Hutton Scharff (& Ralphey) due to complications of Type 1 Diabetes on June 27, 2020. Wesley or Wes as he preferred to be called, was born May 31, 1951. Wes was a long-time resident of St. Lambert, Quebec. He moved to St. Catharines in the late 1970's. Wes worked in the maintenance field until his retirement earlier this year. He will be deeply missed by Marilyn his wife of nearly 19 years. He will also be greatly missed by his sister Joanne and her children, Tamara and Kevin, by his cousin Joan and her husband Steve McDonnell and their daughters Erin and Tara. Wes was predeceased by his parents Alan Francis, and Mable Hilda Scharff. As per Wes' wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905)682 0474. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, or to the Make a Wish Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
