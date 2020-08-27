It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wilfred A. Servos. Born in St. Catharines on October 24, 1928. He passed peacefully in his sleep the evening of August 19, 2020. Predeceased by parents Raymond and Mable Servos, Brother Lorne Servos, Son Ronald Servos (Darlene), and Widower to the late Theresa Servos. Remarried and survived by Wife Edna Servos, Brother Ron Servos (late Ruby), Children James Servos, and Lisa Campbell (David), cherished Grandfather to Christopher Burton and Michael Servos (Elizabeth), and loved by many other Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Step Father to predeceased Andrew Skibinsky (Astrid), John Skibinsky, and James Skibinsky. Survived by Stepchildren Gerald Skibinsky (Alix), Patrica Aggett (Jon), and Brenda Skibinsky (son Jacob). Wilfred proudly served in the Korean war as an Army Medic. He was a long-time member of the Massey Legion. He worked at Inco for over three decades as a nickel miner. He was fond of travelling the world. He loved to enjoy the great outdoors, such as fishing, hunting, and camping. He worked hard his entire life to be able to provide the necessities for his family, while getting to create many wonderful memories along the way. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations (by cheque) be made to The Massey Food Bank. A graveside service will be held at St-Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the COOPERATIVE FUNERAL HOME, Sudbury.



