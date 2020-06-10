Wilfred Hanna
Wilfred Hanna in his 88th year passed away peacefully June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of wife Leah Hanna in their 68th year of marriage. Predeceased by parents Robert and Tessie, daughter Lynn, sisters Ivy and Sally and brother-in-law Raymond. Father of Bill (Patty) and Jim (Barb). Grandfather of Lean (Paul), Jennifer, Patrick, Blair, Austin and Olivia. Great Grandpa to Carter, Zaida and Amouria. Remembered by brother-in-law Bill (Lou) Beicke, Evelyn Chouinard and Elaine (Ross) Benner, brother-in-law Arnold and many nieces and nephews. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will occur from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12th. To keep within current Covid 19 regulations, appointments must be made to visit with the family. Please call the funeral home 905 871 0444 during business hours to reserve your time. If considering making a donation in Wilfred's memory, the family would ask you to consider the SPCA in respect of his love of animals.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.
