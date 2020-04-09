|
MANUEL, Wilfred 'Wilf' - Passed away peacefully at Lundy Manor on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 103. Beloved husband of the late Ola Jean Manuel (2000). Dearly loved father of Gary (Alida) Manuel, Tom (Anne) Manuel, Mary Jean (Fred) Bowyer and Rick Manuel. Lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Mr. Manuel had worked for many years at H.G. Acres Engineering. He was also a long-time, devout parishioner of St. Patrick's Church and he was a very active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at the church. A private graveside service was held on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. A Memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Church. In memory of Mr. Manuel, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Patrick's Church would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020