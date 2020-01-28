|
1944 - 2020 On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Chartwell Niagara Long Term Care Residence, Niagara on the Lake. Born and raised in Merritton, Wilf served six years in the Canadian Army in Canada and Germany, lived for many years in Edmonton and Regina, coming back to Niagara in 2013, after suffering a severe stroke. He worked for Avondale-Beatrice Foods-Parmalat Canada. On retirement, he became a Commissionaire at the RCMP headquarters in Regina. Wilf is survived by his children, Karen Ann, Mark Mills and Arnie Mills and his sister, Eileen (Gary) Muir and half-brother, Ernest Devison. He will also be missed by his faithful friends in SK and AB. Most sincere thank you to the staff at Chartwell Niagara for their excellent care and many kindnesses. As a member of SOS (Survivors of Stroke) Niagara, Wilf enjoyed the friendship and was very appreciative of the many learning and social activities SOS offers. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the March of Dimes would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020