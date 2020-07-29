1/1
Wilhelmina (Minnie) MUSTE
Born in the Netherlands, April 22, 1934, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at Heritage Place in Virgil. Minnie was predeceased by her husband Dan Muste in 1983. She is the mother of Maarten (Susan), Dinie (Matthew Magee 2019), Henry and Dan (Joanne). Minnie also has six grandchildren, James Muste, Andrea (Emeric) Muste-Hudson, Heather Muste, Jessica (Jared) Kingswood, Nicole (Martin) Reeve, Derek (Chelsea) Muste. Minnie was also great grandmother to Athena, Murray, Lucy, Adaline, Deacon (2016), Lorelei, Ezra and Jon. Minnie enjoyed working in the greenhouse and had a green thumb for growing prize orchids. She also valued the friendships she made while she worked in the Niagara on the Lake hospital. Minnie spent many Happy Hours walking the Niagara on the Lake trails. As family we wish to express our thanks for the friendly staff and the wonderful care our Mom received in the last few years at Pleasant Manor/Heritage Place. As per Minnies wishes, there will be no funeral service. In Minnies memory, enjoy a walk on the beautiful paths of Niagara. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
