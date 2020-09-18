1/1
Willem van Maanen
Beloved son of Lijda and Hans Tiel, sister Sonja (Bruno) uncle to Morgan. Willem was born in Rotterdam The Netherlands October 6, 1964 and immigrated to Canada with his parents. With His love of sailing Willem's career path sent him to becoming a Marine Engineer. He had been employed with CSL for 35 years where he was the 2nd Engineer on The Honorable Paul Martin. He will be sadly missed by Jeff Cameron his best friend of 40 plus years. Their passion of Ship photography was know world wide and will forever be remembered by his followers. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life will be planned for the Spring.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 18, 2020.
