It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Willem van Maanen September 14, 2020. Beloved son of Lijda and Hans Tiel, brother of Sonja (Bruno), uncle to Morgan. Willem was born in Rotterdam The Netherlands October 6, 1964 and immigrated to Canada with his family. With his love of sailing, Willem's career path led him to become a Marine Engineer. He had been employed with CSL for 35 years most recently as the 2nd Engineer aboard The Honorable Paul Martin. He will be sadly missed by Jeff Cameron his best friend of 40 plus years. Their passion of ship photography was known worldwide and will forever be remembered by his followers. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring.



