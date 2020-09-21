1/1
Willem van Maanen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willem's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Willem van Maanen September 14, 2020. Beloved son of Lijda and Hans Tiel, brother of Sonja (Bruno), uncle to Morgan. Willem was born in Rotterdam The Netherlands October 6, 1964 and immigrated to Canada with his family. With his love of sailing, Willem's career path led him to become a Marine Engineer. He had been employed with CSL for 35 years most recently as the 2nd Engineer aboard The Honorable Paul Martin. He will be sadly missed by Jeff Cameron his best friend of 40 plus years. Their passion of ship photography was known worldwide and will forever be remembered by his followers. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved