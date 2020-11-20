Passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving husband of Mary Frado, Bill was predeceased in 1997 by his beloved first wife Margaret Pearl (nee Angus). Father of Bill (Debbie), Leslie Murray (the late David Murray), Michael (Katie), Sean (Shannon) and uncle of Margie Pixton. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Mark, Eagen and Conor. Bill was predeceased by his mother and father William McKerlie and Ellen Jane (nee Douglas) and his sister Mary Umphrey. Bill is survived by his brothers Patrick and Kevin Gallaway, and sister Ellen Jane Hill along with numerous nieces and nephews. Born August 18, 1929, Bill attended Edith Cavell and St. Catharines Collegiate, before embarking on a 33-year career in finance travelling extensively throughout the world. Pursuing ever increasing work responsibilities, Bill lived throughout Ontario and the United States including Shaker Heights Ohio, Newport Beach California and Dallas Texas, culminating in his role as President of the Associates International Management Co. (now Citi Financial) with over 1100 offices in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and Puerto Rico. Bill completed a 3-year term as Chair of St. Catharines Hydro Energy Services in 2003. Bill never forgot St. Catharines and importantly his Western Hill roots. Taking early retirement in 1984, Bill returned to St. Catharines immersing himself in the community. Bill always had a keen interest in the YMCA where he was a long-time board member and chair of their Capital Campaign leading to the development of the Walker Family YMCA. He was recognized for his campaign leadership with the naming of the pool the Burgoyne Gallaway Aquatic Centre. In 1994, Bill was further recognized for his community service with the creation of the Gallaway Spirit of Giving award which is presented annually to an individual committing significantly to the betterment of the St. Catharines community. In appreciation for his contribution to YMCA Canada he was appointed an Officer of the YMCA Fellowship of Honor in 2008 by her Excellency the Right Honorable Michaelle Jean, Governor General. In addition to his role with the "Y", Bill was actively involved in multiple fundraising and community activities both as a volunteer and professional advisor through his partnership Gallaway and Lehnen. Roles included but were not limited to the St. Catharines Rowing Alumni, the 1999 World Rowing Championships, Knox Church, United Way and municipal elections including as campaign chair for Tim Rigby's successful mayoral campaigns. Bill was awarded the 125th Anniversary of Confederation of Canada medal for his various volunteer activities. It was through Bill's numerous pursuits where he had the privilege of developing many longstanding friendships in Niagara and beyond. Above all, Bill was a family man at heart. Vacations to the Caribbean, Florida, Grand Bend; there were too many to count. Weekends included both his kids' and grandkids' numerous games and activities, and of course watching Hockey Night in Canada, the Blue Jays or his Dallas Cowboys when the party really got started! Later in life Bill was sadly stricken with dementia. Although sapping him of much of his memory, he continued to enjoy life and was happy to the end. He left his children the following message "My funeral should not be sad, but a celebration of my life as I have had an exciting and fulfilling one. I have four children that I am immensely proud of and I'm privileged to have four beautiful, intelligent and healthy grandchildren. God bless everyone and may all of you have a happy and healthy life". At Bill's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to YMCA of Niagara www.ymcaofniagara.org
or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). On-line tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
.