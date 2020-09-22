1928-2020 Bill Gee passed away peacefully at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland on September 19, 2020 in his 93 year. Bill grew up in Vineland and returned there after a number of years in Fonthill. He was involved in sports both as a participant and supporter. He rowed for St Catharines Collegiate high school at the Henley in St Catharines and volunteered there during the high school tournaments. He played baseball in the St Catharines Industrial League for the Cyril B Smith team and was a founding member of Pelham Minor Hockey. He also loved to golf even into his 80's. Dad was a career employee of Bell Canada, beginning his career at 19. He worked in Saudi Arabia for two years with Saudi Telephone and he and mom travelled much of the world afterwards. Dad also worked briefly as groundskeeper for Peninsula Lakes Golf Club and at Pelham Hydro after his retirement. Dad was a lifetime member of the Lions' Club, most notably the Fonthill and Jordan branches. He and our mom were strong supporters of the Dog Guides of Canada. He recently discovered a relative who was an original United Empire Loyalist and was granted membership himself through that connection. Family was most important to Bill and he had many wonderful relationships with nieces and nephews as well as his immediate family. He is predeceased by his adored wife Audrey in 2012. He leaves his sister Jeanne Easton, brother and sister in law Jim and Judi Gee, daughter Andrea and husband Dave Sherlock, their sons, Jordan (Rebecca), Phil (Joy), Eric (Heather), great grandson Theodore, daughter Karen and husband Brian Kinsman, granddaughter Katie Clarke (Dan) and grandson Graham (Meg). Many heartfelt thanks to the staff of the United Mennonite Home. Their undying dedication is a priceless gift to the residents and their families. We are forever grateful to them for their care of dad and of our mom when she lived there. There will be a private graveside ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dog Guides of Canada in his memory. Dad will forever be in our hearts. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca