William Alvyn "Al" (Bill) Brookson

William Alvyn "Al" (Bill) Brookson Obituary
At the age of 88 passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Born in St. Catharines, Ontario on June 27, 1931, Bill was one of two children of Ivy (Failes) and William Charles Brookson. Predeceased by his loving wife Joyce (2018) for over 62 ½ years. Bill leaves behind his three children David (Shelley, d. 2012), Dwayne (Monica) & Dianne (Albert). Four grandchildren Kayley & Meghan Brookson, Aidan (Lauren) & Hali Brookson. Family dear to Bill included brother-in-law David Woolford and Joan, and David's family, Chris and Melody, Owen, Hudson, Tara and Phil, Bryce, Brooke, Andrew and Lindsay, Iris, Kevin and Ethan. He is preceded in death by his sister Cheryl and daughter-in-law Shelley. Bill was employed with Ontario Hydro for 38 years. He was very active in Vineland United Church and was a happy Square Dancer in clubs in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Hamilton and Burlington. He was involved in many activities at Heritage Village where he and Joyce lived for the last 20 years. He loved his cottage in Muskoka for over 60 years, and his many years of spending his winters in Florida. His love for travel let him and his wife experience many parts of the world with friends and family. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Home, 3277 King Street, Vineland Ontario, visitation at 10a.m., service at 11a.m. on Saturday March 7, 2020. Reverend Anita Spiller will officiate. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for Vineland United Church, or a charity close to your heart. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020
