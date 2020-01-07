Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dunbar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barry Dunbar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Barry Dunbar Obituary
William Barry Dunbar, born in Markdale Ontario on February 14, 1934, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in St. Catharines Ontario. Barry's strong commitment to his faith led him to a career of service with the United Church of Canada and to Ann, his wife and partner of 62 years. Barry served as minister for congregations across Ontario, touching many people throughout the years. Son of Merrill and Reta Dunbar, husband of Ann (nee Hathway) Dunbar, brother of Judith Ann (nee Dunbar) Diener and John Roderick Dunbar (deceased). Loving father to daughter Lynn Pennington Dunbar-Spence and husband David, son David William Dunbar and wife Tamara and son James Barry Dunbar and wife Erin. Loving grandfather to Shelby (William) Hyland, Carly, David, Adam, Kate and great grandfather to Issac. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682 0474. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2 p.m. at First Grantham United Church (415 Linwell Road, St. Catharines, L2M 2P3). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in Barry's name to First Grantham United Church or Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -