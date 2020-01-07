|
William Barry Dunbar, born in Markdale Ontario on February 14, 1934, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in St. Catharines Ontario. Barry's strong commitment to his faith led him to a career of service with the United Church of Canada and to Ann, his wife and partner of 62 years. Barry served as minister for congregations across Ontario, touching many people throughout the years. Son of Merrill and Reta Dunbar, husband of Ann (nee Hathway) Dunbar, brother of Judith Ann (nee Dunbar) Diener and John Roderick Dunbar (deceased). Loving father to daughter Lynn Pennington Dunbar-Spence and husband David, son David William Dunbar and wife Tamara and son James Barry Dunbar and wife Erin. Loving grandfather to Shelby (William) Hyland, Carly, David, Adam, Kate and great grandfather to Issac. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682 0474. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2 p.m. at First Grantham United Church (415 Linwell Road, St. Catharines, L2M 2P3). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in Barry's name to First Grantham United Church or Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca