On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 73, George passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital with family and friends by his side. Survived by his sons George (Sheryl) and Jason (Karen), grandchildren Ryan, Lauryn and Andy, his brother Stanley and many nieces and nephews. He was a close friend to Mike Sproule for many years, someone our dad respected and could always count on, especially when times were tough. Predeceased by his parents Stanton (2001) and Audrey (2016), brothers Wayne, Melvin and sister Sharan. Many may have known our dad through his work with Dime Delivery Ltd, or in later years through cycling, or his attendance at the Gate Alliance Church. He was loved by many, proud of his family - and enjoyed cheering for his grandchildren as they competed in their sports. Thank you to the entire staff of the Intensive Care Unit at the GNGH, for their compassion and the excellent care they provided. Special thanks to Dr. Vasan for his professionalism and to Nurse Kaitlyn, who was so kind and reassuring to our dad when it was his time to go. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been en-trusted with arrangements. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations made to the Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared to George's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
