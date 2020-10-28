72, of Coquitlam, B.C., passed away on October 12, 2020 following a sudden illness. Born in Welland and raised in Port Colborne he attended Mohawk College in Hamilton for Engineering. After graduating he worked at Welland Forge and Haun Drop Forge for many years before retiring in 2008. Bill was an avid car guy and visited many cities across the Niagara Region showing off his beloved "Midnite Rider". He and his wife Pam moved to Coquitlam, BC in 2013 to be closer to family. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Helen (Eluchok) Danyluk. In addition to his wife Pam [Shortland], he is survived and sadly missed by his son Corey Danyluk (Orietta) of Coquitlam and his daughter Kristi Kocherkewych (Chad) of Langley, BC, his stepson Mark Bourguignon; his grandchildren Owen Danyluk, Lucas and Liam Kocherkewych, Evie, Ty and Damon Bourguignon ; his sister Karen (Rick) Colangelo of Port Colborne, and by relatives and friends. In accordance with his wishes, creation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the near future in his honour.



