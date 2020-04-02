|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dave Court in St. Catharines on Monday, March 30, 2020. Dave was predeceased by his loving wife Marjorie (Matthews), brothers Richard (Court), Doug (Court) sister Mary (Swabey) and her husband Tom (Swabey). He is survived by his children Kathy (Martin) Court, and Dave (Marion) Court. Grandchildren Charlotte, Thomas, Amanda, Kristin, and great-granddaughter Savannah. Also his sisters-in-law Nancy, June, and Jackie and brother-in-laws Bob and Ralph. He is well remembered by all his nieces and nephews. Dave lived a full life. He excelled at athletics and maintained that love of sports all his life. He was a graduate of Ridley College and Denver University where he attended on a hockey scholarship. He was a test pilot for the Canadian Airforce. He worked for many years at St. Catharine's Fuels and Ultramar and was a devoted member of St. Georges Church in St. Catharines. Dad's social life revolved around the church where he had many roles. He was a Rectors Warden, Sunday school teacher, Sidesman and many other things. He enjoyed gardening (where he had a definite green thumb), puttering about at home, and many happy years at the cottage. Dad was devoted to God and his family and he taught us many of the values that we hold true today. The world will be a sadder place without you. The Court family would like to thank the caregivers who provided exceptional care for Dad. Right at Home and Pioneer Elder Care both went above and beyond to care for Dad. Particular thanks go to Nicole and Andrea from Right at Home whose unwavering dedication to Dad will never be forgotten. You girls are angels. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place some time in the future due to the pandemic. If you so wish donations can be made to St. Georges Anglican church in Dad's name.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020