It is with great sadness that the family of William de Wolf announces his passing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Bill was the beloved husband of Nina, father of Drew and Bill, Papa of Aiden and Riley. He will be missed by his family and friends: his sisters Margaret-Mae and Allis, his brothers-in-law Ted and Davis, his nephews and nieces and the many friends who will miss his humour, his never-ending puns, his integrity and dependability. He will be remembered as a man of his word, a hard worker, an intelligent, well-informed guy who loved his family, college football, music, his work, travel and a good laugh. He was only 70 and his life was too short, but he believed he led a good life. Friends and family would agree. Following Bill's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George Darte Funeral Chapel. For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider the Niagara Symphony Orchestra or the St. Catharines Humane Society.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 7, 2020