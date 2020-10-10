At the age of 82, passed away peacefully, October 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his family. Predeceased by his father William (1950) and mother Clara (1991), brother Kenneth (1996) and sister Mildred (2006). Born March 28, 1938, Don was a lifetime resident of St. Catharines. He had a career in truck driving which allowed him the opportunity to travel, which he loved. He was an avid reader and supported the Endowment & Trust's Honor Program at the St. Catharines Library. His home was filled with stacks of books about birds, trees, history, gardening as he was always learning something new. A longtime antique collector for many years and was a member of Empire State Antique Truck Association and Historical Society of Canada. He was a member of St. George's Anglican Church and supported the Saturday Breakfast Program. Don is survived by his nephew and nieces his cousins and their families. He will be dearly missed by his Regular Coffee Club Group and his lifelong Best Friend, Myron. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team on 2nd West Hotel Dieu Shave Centre for their wonderful care. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to St. George's Anglican Church or the St. Catharines Public Library. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
