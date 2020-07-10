REID, William Douglas "Will" December 8, 1988 - July 4, 2020 Passed away at home on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the age of 31. Will was courageous and resilient while bravely dealing with the challenges of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was kind, mild mannered, soft spoken and a honour to know. He was witty, charming and so very funny, he touched the hearts of all who met him, a rare gift to us. He was an audiophile who loved video gaming, movies, Marvel & DC Comics and everything nerdy. But most of all he loved and adored his family, who were also his best friends. We will miss your beautiful spirit and your sweet voice, but you will always be with us. Now you can do all the things you ever dreamed about. You will be missed, with broken hearts, by all who had the opportunity to know you. God has brought you home to his embrace. You are now in the arms of your father, David Reid, your Papa, William Gillings, and your Grandma and Grandpa, Joanne and Douglas Reid. You will be forever missed by Mommy, Lisa Reid (nee Gillings) and Jeff Maiden, your loving sister, Lyndsey Reid, your Grana, Sue Gillings, your aunts; Lynda Twomey, Jackie Gillings and Darcie Reid-Schrapp; uncles; John Twomey, Wayne Schrapp, Brett, Todd and Craig Gillings and your cousins; Dan, Lauren, Meghan and Daryl Twomey, Marc Francescucci, Jake and Abbey Schrapp, Samantha Butt, Miles, Bryn, Shae and Skye Gillings. Thank you to all the people that were a constant in Will's life and for all your love and support, you mean the world to us. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences are encouraged by the family and may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Future celebration of life arrangements will be made by personal contact. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines, 289-362-1144.