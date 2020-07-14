1/1
William Douglas "Will" REID
1988-12-08 - 2020-07-04
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the age of 31. Will was courageous and resilient while bravely dealing with the challenges of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was kind, mild mannered, soft spoken and a honour to know. He was witty, charming and so very funny, he touched the hearts of all who met him, a rare gift to us. He was an audiophile who loved video gaming, movies, Marvel & DC Comics and everything nerdy. But most of all he loved and adored his family, who were also his best friends. We will miss your beautiful spirit and your sweet voice, but you will always be with us. Now you can do all the things you ever dreamed about. You will be missed, with broken hearts, by all who had the opportunity to know you. God has brought you home to his embrace. You are now in the arms of your father, David Reid, You will be forever missed by Mommy, Lisa Reid (nee Gillings) & Jeff Maiden, your loving sister, Lyndsey Reid & family. Online condolences are encouraged by the family and may be made at CCBSCares.ca Future celebration of life arrangements will be made by personal contact.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 12, 2020
Lisa
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Will. Even though we have lost touch over the years he was actually in our thoughts not long ago. He was a great energetic little boy who tried so hard to not let the MD hold him back. Great memories.
Take good care Lisa & Lyndsey. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ralph & Sandy Sorbara
July 10, 2020
Fighter for sure Rest in peace Will sandy stefanac
Sandra Stefanac
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved