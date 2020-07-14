Passed away at home on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the age of 31. Will was courageous and resilient while bravely dealing with the challenges of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was kind, mild mannered, soft spoken and a honour to know. He was witty, charming and so very funny, he touched the hearts of all who met him, a rare gift to us. He was an audiophile who loved video gaming, movies, Marvel & DC Comics and everything nerdy. But most of all he loved and adored his family, who were also his best friends. We will miss your beautiful spirit and your sweet voice, but you will always be with us. Now you can do all the things you ever dreamed about. You will be missed, with broken hearts, by all who had the opportunity to know you. God has brought you home to his embrace. You are now in the arms of your father, David Reid, You will be forever missed by Mommy, Lisa Reid (nee Gillings) & Jeff Maiden, your loving sister, Lyndsey Reid & family. Online condolences are encouraged by the family and may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Future celebration of life arrangements will be made by personal contact.