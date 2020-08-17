1/
William ("Bill") Dunbrack
1925-10-11 - 2020-08-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St.Catharines General Hospital, following an accident in his 95th year, with his family by his side. Bill was the beloved husband of Norma and loving father of Ronald. Bill grew up in Saint John, NB then served in the RCAF in the latter years of WW II. He then worked in Montreal for many years until moving to St. Catharines after his retirement. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Isabel (Briggs) Dunbrack , his grandaughter Tracy Dunbrack and his brothers Donald, Walter and Barry. In keeping with Bill's wishes cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place in Saint John, NB at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved