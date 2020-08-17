Passed away peacefully at St.Ca
tharines General Hospital, following an accident in his 95th year, with his family by his side. Bill was the beloved husband of Norma and loving father of Ronald. Bill grew up in Saint John, NB then served in the RCAF in the latter years of WW II. He then worked in Montreal for many years until moving to St. Catharines after his retirement. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Isabel (Briggs) Dunbrack , his grandaughter Tracy Dunbrack and his brothers Donald, Walter and Barry. In keeping with Bill's wishes cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place in Saint John, NB at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services.