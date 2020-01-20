|
|
Peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Millenium Trail Manor at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Gilby) for 56 years. Loving father of Judi (late John), Mark (Arlene) and the late Michael (Darlene). Dear Papa of Bethany (Chris), Dakota, Dalton, Alyssa, Makayla, Vanessa, Blake. Great-Papa of Meadow, Nevaeh, Kobryn. Survived by brothers of Gord (Bev), Ronald, Louis, sisters Linda, Diane and predeceased by brother George (Flo). Predeceased by his parents Walter and Eva. He will be sadly missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Bill worked for General Motors for 35 years before retiring in 1991. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Canadian Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 20, 2020