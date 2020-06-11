Passed away quickly in his 99th year (November 1, 1921 - June 1, 2020) in the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby. Bill was currently living in Vineland Station and lived in St Catharines since 1947. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary Gill (1925-2015) who he was married to for 73 wonderful years and their son Murray William Gill (1953-1999). Survived by his three children Marilyn (Norman) Younie, Darleen (Stan) Gill-Goosen, Brenda Gill and eight grandchildren, Terri-Lynn (Ted) Jovanovic, Chantelle (Bill) Sterenberg, Michael Gill, Nina Langfield, Josie (Justin) Heath-Langfield, Gill Younie, Irene Younie and Ryan (Lindsey) Cuipa. He also had 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. They will all miss his good advice when asked for, his laughter and wonderful smile. Bill served with the RCAF, and then RAF in England flying Spitfires and Hurricane fighter planes from 1942 until 1945. Bill was the President of Garage Supply (St Catharines) Ltd, which (automotive wholesale company) from 1957 to 1985 when he retired. He has been a member of the St Catharines Golf and Country Club since 1974, played tennis, loved family time at his cottage in Honey Harbor since 1952, and still was planning his winters in Florida for next fall. He was loved by everyone he met and will be sadly missed by so many friends and family. He is now with our Lord in Heaven where we will be with him one day. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 11, 2020.