It is with great sadness that we announce Bill's passing on April 11, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, in his 77th year. Devoted husband of Sandra (Arial) for 62 years. Loving father of Tracy Mucciante,(The late Ken Redding 2018) Bill (Evelyn) Bone, Larry (Andrea) Bone, and Carie Nelson (Lynn Littleton). Adored grandfather to Andrew, Devon and Jessica Mucciante, Lindy Papas, Dallas and Jackson Bone, Tyler, Korey and Shawn Nelson. Cherished brother to Margaret McMath. Bill's parents Maurice "Len" and Margueritte Bone predeceased him. Bill attended St. Catharines Collegiate High School. He was also a long time member of the Y.M.C.A. Bill enjoyed a career employed at General Motors of Canada as a millwright. Some of his favorite pass times were gardening, racquetball, leatherworks and tending to his tropical fish tank. He will be thought of often by his best friend since grade school Bruce Merritt as well as many brothers and sisters in law and nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions in place the family will hold a celebration of William's Life at a later date. Please monitor the website for details. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, Ontario On-Line Guest Book -www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020