After a brief illness, at NHS-St. Catharines Site, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 76 years of age. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Hoefling) for 53 years. Father of Michael and his wife, Verena, and Christopher and his wife, Rachel, Grandpa of Lark. Bill was an uncle of James and his wife Denise. Stephen Nicol and his wife, Kay, and their children, McKayla and Wyatt, are an extended part of the family and referred to as an extra son and daughter. Bill was predeceased by his parents, George and Margaret (nee McPhail), and brothers; Joseph and Russell and his wife Doris Barber. Bill was a teacher working at Castor Centre, Lockview and Lakebreeze Schools. Bill's free time was spent woodworking, travel, hiking and time at the theatre. In honouring Bill's wishes a private family gathering will be held. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to The Lung Association or Garden City Productions would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca