Bill Kilpatrick, age 86 of St. Catharines, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1934 in Toome, Northern Ireland. After immigrating to Canada as a young man, he quickly found work in Manitoba on the farms but seeked further adventure and moved to Saint John, NB. He then decided to move out west again and headed to Fort McMurray, AB to work in the oil fields. After experiencing a few extreme winters there, he made the move to St. Catharines and worked at GM. Since Bill was always self-motivated so he started his own business "A1 Moving" which proved to be very successful. He later decided to retire from the moving business and ran Singers Restaurant for five years and then worked at Wright Brother's Produce until fully retiring. Bill and Beverley enjoyed extensive traveling and wintered in Florida for several years. In his spare time, you could always find him gardening, renovating or out for a walk. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Beverley; children; Bob, Donna, Betty-Jo (Darren) and stepchildren; Dwayne (Kendra) and Darla. Grandfather of Jamie, Robert, Amber, Billy, Emily, Matthew, Grace, Sydney, Brandon, Devin, Lexi and Shea. He also had six great-grandchildren. Bill will also be deeply missed by his sister Margaret, brother Robert John and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca