It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gord on February 1, 2020. Gord leaves behind Janet, his loving wife of 54 years, his children Robin (Janice) and Andrew, and his much loved grandson Jack, who he was so incredibly proud of. He is survived by his sisters Joan McPherson and Marilyn (Nib) Whatling, as well as his nieces and nephews. Gord is predeceased by his parents Bill and Mary McPherson. Dad leaves us heartbroken but with so many memories full of laughter and love. Gord was an educator for his entire life as a professor and counsellor at Niagara College for over 35 years, a hockey coach and a soccer coach. He worked with Family Support Mental Health Network helping families and caregivers understand mental illness, and how to care for their loved ones by taking care of themselves. He showed us all that loving family and friends is the most important thing we can do. We will take that lesson with us and live it every day. We want to thank all the nurses, doctors, therapists and every person who helped care for Gord during his time at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls. In memory of Gord donations may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association, Niagara Branch and Pathstone Mental Health - Walk In Clinics. A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Wellington Court Restaurant, 11 Wellington St., St. Catharines, ON L2R 4W9
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020