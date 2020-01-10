|
Retired Captain of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, 128 Squadron, Thorold, passed away peacefully at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 92. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Mary (1991). Loving father to three sons Mark, Peter (Meryl) and Paul (Edwina). Caring grandfather to Sarah (Misel) and great-grandfather to Luka and Nikola. He is survived by his brother Gary (Eileen) Muir and his sister Heather (Bill) Greenfield. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Sunday, January 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate the life of William will be held at Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church, 6136 Lundy's Lane on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Stamford Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com