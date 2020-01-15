|
|
Passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie in his 96th year. Loving father of Ralph ,Louise Robins and Tim. Dear grandfather to James, Chris, Rebecca and James. Predeceased by his wife Velma (1991). Harry will be sadly missed by family and friends. Resting at the LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick for funeral service in the Lampman Chapel on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Zion Cemetery in Wainfleet to follow. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020