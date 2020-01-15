Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Robins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harry Robins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Harry Robins Obituary
Passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie in his 96th year. Loving father of Ralph ,Louise Robins and Tim. Dear grandfather to James, Chris, Rebecca and James. Predeceased by his wife Velma (1991). Harry will be sadly missed by family and friends. Resting at the LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick for funeral service in the Lampman Chapel on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Zion Cemetery in Wainfleet to follow. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -